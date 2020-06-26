Kiepersol allowing to-go alcohol only in deference to Abbott’s order

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Kiepersol winery has announced it is closing its Grand Tasting Room and Club House to inside dining in adherence to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order June 26 closing bars in the state due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 case numbers.

Abbott’s order applies to all bars and to establishments that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The Grand Room will be open to drive-thru and take-out service seven days a week from 11 a.m. -7 p.m.. The Club House is open to members 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for wine and spirits to go.

Hard liquor will not be sold on Sundays.

The Drive-Thru Winery at Kiepersol location on FM 344 is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for wine pick-up without leaving your vehicle.

The Restaurant is open for reservation only dine-in service and to-go pick up orders.