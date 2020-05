TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK is off the air for some viewers and is working to resolve the problem.

Viewers who watch the station over the air by antenna, without cable or satellite, are unable to view the channel.

The problem appears to be a technical issue at the station transmitter. Engineers are working diligently to fix it.

Until then, viewers can watch the newscasts on computer by livestream or on the mobile app.