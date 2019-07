TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The countdown to Tokyo 2020 Olympics starts today.

The summer games are exactly one year away. To get in the spirit and show off their athletic ability, the KETK Today team decided to try all five new sports just added to the games.

The five sports include:

Karate

Skateboarding

Sports climbing

Surfing

Baseball/softball

Check out Isaac Ramirez, Cynthia Mclaughlin, Eric Manges, and Olivia Sandusky compete for the gold.

You be the judge.

