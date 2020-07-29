KETK off the air to antenna, satellite viewers due to federally-mandated tower inspection

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK viewers may experience a blackout of TV programming Wednesday afternoon.

The FCC and FAA are conducting a federally-mandated inspection of the broadcasting tower, which must be shut down for the inspection.

Programming will be unavailable from noon-4 p.m.

This will affect viewers who watch KETK via over-the-air antenna, satellite dish, DirecTV, Hulu, and YouTube TV.

Those who watch via cable subscription will not be affected.

KETK regrets the inconvenience to our viewers.

We’ll be back on the air at 4 p.m.