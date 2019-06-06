KETK joins fight against hunger with food drive

KETK invites you to join our effort to stamp out hunger in East Texas.

We will be holding a food drive here at the station, 4300 Richmond Road in Tyler, Monday-Friday, June 10-14, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

We are partnering with the East Texas Food Bank, which serves 26 counties here in East Texas.

We in East Texas are rightfully proud of our region’s natural beauty and the hospitality and generosity of the people here.

But our area is also home to a darker element – hunger. According to Food Bank statistics and the national group Feeding the Hungry, Texas ranks 5th in the nation in child food insecurity, or children who do not know where their next meal is coming from or when.

In East Texas, 1 in 4 children are food insecure, and 1 in five adults are food insecure. Some 473,000 East Texans are at risk of hunger.

In 2018, ETFB served 20,900,000 meals and 82,000 households.

These are your friends, your neighbors, the people you see at church every Sunday. They are young and old, working and unemployed, people who struggle to feed themselves or their families while teetering on the financial edge.

Help us help our neighbors who face the uncertainty and fear of not knowing where the next meal for themselves or their children is coming from.

East Texas matters. It’s right there in our name. Help us put that belief into action.