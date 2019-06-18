KETK celebrates Founder’s Day by giving back to East Texas

Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of KETK and Fox51, celebrated its 23rd birthday Monday.

We call it Founder’s Day. But rather than celebrating with cake and ice cream and getting presents, we give the gifts by donating time to our community.

For years, we have donated our time to East Texas Food Bank, an organization doing all it can to fight the scourge of hunger in East Texas. And we did so again this year. Employees of KETK and Fox51 – some known to you from your TV screens, some who toil behind the scenes to bring those newscasts to you – spent their morning packaging the food that will be distributed to those of our neighbors who struggle to feed their families.



























This year, though, we added a new outlet for our time – the SPCA of East Texas.

We here at KETK love animals (you may have noticed). We’re dog people, cat people, horse people, heck, we even have at least one snake person. So some of us spent our day helping those who work so hard to provide care to the abandoned and neglected animals in our midst.

And, of course, we also got to walk, pet and play with some of the sweet dogs and cats who have been saved by the efforts of the SPCA. Some of these animals, unfortunately, have come from hard and hurtful lives. But thanks to the folks at the SPCA, they have been given a new start in a safe and loving environment.

























We all had a wonderful day wherever we served. We had a wonderful day because we served. East Texas matters. We believe that. And we were delighted to have the chance to put that belief into action.