Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

KETK and Fox51 News to air special program ‘Coronavirus: Hope, not hype’

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With so much information, and misinformation, being seen and shared, KETK News and Fox51 are using the power of both stations to separate facts from fears.

On Tuesday, March 17, from 7-8 p.m., we will present a special program, “Coronavirus: Hope, not hype” on both stations.

News anchors Neal Barton and Kaci Koviak will be joined by a local leaders, who will share valuable insight and useful advice.

Guests will include experts from health care, government, business and tourism, our school systems and community groups.

KETK and Fox51 take our responsibility seriously in covering this constantly-changing story. We are committed to providing accurate, trustworthy information without causing panic or uncertainly.

Join us for an educational, enlightening program. Learn about prevention and protection, including simple measures you can take everywhere, from home to work to church and everywhere in between. And, most of all, get advice on how to keep your family safe.

Watch “Coronavirus: Hope, not hype,” Tuesday 7-8 p.m., on KETK and Fox51. You can also watch it livestreamed on our website, easttexasmatters.com, our KETK and Fox51 Facebook pages and the KETK-NBC mobile app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar