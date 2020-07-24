KETK’s Neal Barton talks about his recovery from COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK anchor Neal Barton is one of many East Texans who have been stricken by the coronavirus.

Fortunately, he was able to recover from the illness at home.

We talked to Neal about that recovery and about his experience with COVID-19.

He said the chronic fever and pneumonia caused him the most difficulty.

“I had pneumonia, and that really knocked me on my back,” he said.

The illness severely limited his activity, which also was difficult for him.

Now, though, he is firmly on the road to recovery and ready to come back to work.

“I’m sure I’ll have setbacks,” Barton said, “so I just ask everyone to be patient with me.”

He said he also wanted to thank East Texans for their support during his illness.

“I’ve gotten so much support, so many prayers,” he said. “People have been so kind. And I want to thank everyone for that. It’s been so touching to receive those prayers and that support.”