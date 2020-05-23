Katy man killed in Anderson County crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is investigating after a Katy man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Elkhart.

According to DPS, the crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday on CR 171 in Anderson County, about five miles north of Elkhart.

Wyatt Richard Williford, 26, of Katy was traveling westbound on CR 171 when his vehicle took a curve too fast for wet road conditions. Williford lost control of his pickup and went off the road, hitting a culvert, going airborne, and striking several trees.

Williford was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

