Karah's Kiddos: Happy Halloween from East Side Elementary!
Kids show off costumes, Halloween fun
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (FOX 51) - For this week's episode of Karah's Kiddos, we went down to East Side Elementary with Jacksonville ISD. The kids were taking part in their annual storybook parade day, where the kids dress up as a character from a book.
We chatted with some of the students about who they were for Halloween, and asked them questions about Trick-or-Treating!
Thanks, Jacksonville ISD for partnering up with us for this week's segment of Karah's Kiddos!
