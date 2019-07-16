Kansas City Royals to extend netting at Kauffman Stadium

The Kansas City Royals were among the first team in MLB to install protective netting above both dugouts.

Now the team is talking about extending the netting even farther.

The discussion comes after a 91-mile-per-hour foul ball hit a young girl during Sunday’s Royals game against the Detroit Tigers.

The 12-year-old and her parents were sitting in section 116 just beyond third base where there currently isn’t any protective netting, but that could soon change.

“And we knew that at some point it was very likely that we were going to extend the netting, but it’s not as easy as just throwing up netting,” said Toby Cook, Vice President of Publicity for the Royals.

The Royals front office is in the middle of conducting a study on how and where to install it.

“We don’t want any of our fans coming out here to get hurt. I mean that’s the last thing we want,” said Ned Yost, the team’s manager.