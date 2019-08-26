Judge orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million in Oklahoma opioid case

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KETK/AP) – Judge Thad Balkman ruled in favor of Oklahoma on Monday after the conclusion of an eight-week trial accusing consumer product giant, Johnson & Johnson of being responsible for devastating consequences arising from addictions to the powerful painkillers.

“The opioid crisis has ravaged the state of Oklahoma,” Balkman said before announcing the verdict. “It must be abated immediately.”

This is the nation’s first state trial against prescription drug companies blamed for contributing to the nation’s opioid crisis.

Judge Balkman ordered the consumer product giant to pay $572 million to help address the problem.

The company is expected to appeal, according to The Associated Press.

To avoid a trial, Oklahoma previously reached a $270 million settlement with Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma and an $85 million deal with Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Oklahoma Attorney General, Mike Hunter said the opioid overdoses killed nearly 4,653 people in the state from 2007 to 2017, according to The Associated Press.

“That’s the message to other states: We did it in Oklahoma. You can do it elsewhere,” Hunter said. “Johnson & Johnson will finally be held accountable for thousands of deaths and addictions caused by their activities.”

Attorneys from Johnson & Johnson defend their claim that they were subject to strict federal oversight. Lawyers for the company said the ruling was a misapplication of public nuisance law. They said the companies have sympathy for those who suffer from substance abuse but called the judge’s decision “flawed.”

“You can’t sue your way out of the opioid abuse crisis,” Strong said. “Litigation is not the answer.”

Oklahoma’s case could change negotiations to resolve nearly 1,500 other opioid lawsuits consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.