Judge in Amber Guyger case defends hugging her in court

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – A Dallas judge said Monday that she does not regret giving a hug and her Bible to the former police officer who was sentenced to 10 years for killing an unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean, after mistaking his apartment for her own.

District Judge Tammy Kemp has come under fire for the compassion she showed last week to Amber Guyger, who was convicted of second-degree murder.

Guyger went into the apartment of her neighbor on September 6, 2018 after thinking it was her own. Believing Jean was an intruder, Guyger, who had just finished a shift, drew her weapon and gunned down the 26-year-old in his own home.

During her sentencing hearing, the victim’s brother, Brandt Jean, also said he wished Guyger well and asked to hug her.

The embracement from Judge Kemp and Brandt Jean has brough anger among some in the African American community.

“We deal with such atrocities here sometimes we forget that the people are human which is the same thing I told Amber Guyger you did a horrific thing in a moment in time but you can still live a purposeful life,” said Judge Kemp.

Kemp said she felt her actions were acceptable because the embrace came after all official proceedings had been completed.

“I want her to enter into this world with a purpose, to make an impact because I think she could have an amazing statement because she took from this earth an amazing person,” said Judge Kemp.

Kemp also gave Guyger her personal Bible which drew protests from civil liberty advocates like The Freedom From Religion Foundation, a group for the separation of church and state.

“And then she requested of me a hug and I’m embarrassed to say I didn’t say yes right away and she asked me a second time and between those asks, I was reminded about my responsibility to show compassion,” said Judge Kemp.

Kemp could be facing a judicial misconduct investigation after the Freedom From Religion Group filed a complaint following the sentencing.

