Judge closes Wood County beaches due to COVID-19 spread

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron has issued an order closing the county’s beaches due to the spread of COVID-19.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 17.

“Public beaches in Wood County are closed to the public and must be vacated, all beach access points in Wood County shall be closed, and ingress to the beaches is prohibited,” the order reads.

The order defines beaches as “the land seaward of the line of vegetation on any county owned lakes in unincorporated Wood County, Texas.”

Fishing and boating is still permitted in the county.

Violation of the order can bring fines of up to $1,000 and/or jail terms up to 180 days.