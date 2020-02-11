JOY TO THE WORLD: Junior League of Tyler reveals 2020 Mistletoe & Magic theme

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We’re still 10 months away from Christmas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be prepared ahead of time, right?

The Junior League of Tyler revealed their 2020 Mistletoe & Magic theme Monday night.

This year’s event will be held from December 2 to December 5 and the theme will be “Joy to the World.”

The three-day holiday gift market in December will feature more than 90 specialty merchants from around the U.S.

It’s the Junior League of Tyler’s largest fundraiser and raises vital funds that help financially support over 20 local non-profit agencies and community programs.

Since their inception, The Junior League of Tyler has given back more than $7.5 million, and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours.

“When thinking of how I wanted to spread the message and the purpose of the Junior League of Tyler, the first thing I thought was how together, we can spread ‘Joy to the World,’ by taking action, strengthening our community and serving those around us,” said Mistletoe & Magic Chairwoman Susanne Mackintosh