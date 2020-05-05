John Soules Foods donates 168K lbs. of products to area food banks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – John Soules Foods is helping East Texas food banks feed communities hit hard by COVID-19.

The family-owned company, based in Tyler, has donated 168,000 lbs. of products to East Texas Food Bank in Tyler and the Montgomery County Food Bank in Conroe.

“John Soules Foods has been an outstanding partner with the East Texas Food Bank in the fight against hunger,” said East Texas Food Bank CEO, Dennis Cullinane. “We are so grateful for their amazing generosity in providing over 50 tons of quality chicken protein for our clients, just when we needed it the most.”

John Soules Foods gave 110,000 lbs. of food to East Texas Food Bank.

“The Montgomery County Food Bank is overwhelmed with gratitude for the generous donation from John Soules Foods. This is a true example of how Texans are uniting to fight hunger during this unprecedented time of crisis,” said Allison Hulett, President & CEO of Montgomery County Food Bank.

Montgomery County Food bank received donations of 37,400 lbs. of food.

The company’s generosity extends far beyond East Texas.

John Soules Foods donated 20,000 lbs. of products to charities in Atlanta, Georgia, where the company has operations in nearby Cainesville.

More than 890,000 meals can be prepared from the three donations.

“We feel there is a real need right now and we want to lend a helping hand to our neighbors,” said John Soules, Jr., president and Co-CEO of John Soules Foods. “Our hope is that providing protein-rich foods to local food banks will ease the burden many are facing at this time.”