Joaquin man in Nacogdoches County Jail after high speed chase

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Joaquin man was arrested Monday morning after leading Nacogdoches County deputies on a high speed chase.

The call originated when a citizen called 911 advising that a motorist had struck their vehicle on highway 59 South in Nacogdoches County. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling toward the city of Nacogdoches.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle, a red Chevy Traiblazer, at 4:52 a.m., traveling northbound on Loop 224. Deputies observed the suspect vehicle traveling at a speed of 93 mph. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect refused to stop.

The suspect vehicle exited the loop on old Tyler road and continued on FM 1638 at a high rate of speed. Deputies continued to pursue the suspect vehicle and observed him crash at FM 1638 and Cr. 698. The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

Deputies lost sight of the subject but formed a perimeter around the area. The suspect was eventually caught on CR 813 by a deputy and a sheriff’s K-9.

The suspect was identified as Glenn Smallwood, 30, from Joaquin.

Smallwood has been charged with evading arrest with vehicle, a state jail felony, accident involving a vehicle class B misdemeanor, and reckless driving a Class B misdemeanor.

He also had several outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Angelina County. Those warrants include two counts of FTA Assault, FTA Criminal Trespass, resisting arrest and a parole warrant. Smallwood was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.