Joaquin ISD going to full remote learning after COVID-19 exposure

JOAQUIN, Texas (KETK) – Joaquin ISD will go to full remote learning after a district employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Ryan Fuller said that, as a result of the positive test, “guidelines of close contact issued by the Texas Education Agency” required multiple other employees to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Due to the number of employees affected, Joaquin ISD will begin fully remote learning under our asynchronous method as outlined in our instructional plan beginning Monday, August 10, 2020,” Fuller said in the letter. “The remote learning method does not affect any student participation in UIL events, practices and/or extracurricular activities at this time.”