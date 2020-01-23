Live Now
Jacksonville ISD says undefined ‘incident’ put East Side Elementary on lockdown

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – East Side Elementary School in Jacksonville spent 15 minutes Thursday on lockdown, according to Jacksonville ISD.

In a post on Facebook, JISD said, “An incident occurred this morning that caused East Side Elementary to be on a brief lock-down as a precautionary measure.”

The post gave no details about the incident itself, but said the lockdown had lasted about 15 minutes and that “safety protocols were immediately enacted and followed.”

“(A)t no time were students or staff in any danger,” the post said.

“Please rest assured that the safety of JISD children on all campuses is our number one priority. The East Side staff reacted swiftly and followed safety procedures perfectly,” the JISD post said.

