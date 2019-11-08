THE EYES OF TEXAS ARE UPON HIM: Jimmy Fallon broadcasts show from UT Austin tonight

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – NBC “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon will broadcast his show tonight from the center of the universe.

Or as some might prefer to call it, Austin.

Fallon says his show will be a “love letter” to Austin and to Texas, as well as a way to meet the fans who make his show so popular.

Joining him from the Bass Concert Hall on the UT campus will be Longview native, actor, and UT faculty member Matthew McConaughey, Chip and Joanna Gaines, and music guest Gucci Mane.

The university has been hard at work making Fallon, a native New Yorker, feel at home.

Welcomed @jimmyfallon to the Forty Acres with a custom @TexasFootball jersey. Looking forward to tonight’s live taping of @FallonTonight on campus #FallonAtUT 🤘 pic.twitter.com/fJkhfwQmFs — Greg Fenves (@gregfenves) November 7, 2019

Fallon seems to have enjoyed his trip to Texas and his introduction to The 40 Acres.

When at UT Austin, do as the Longhorns do #FallonAtUT pic.twitter.com/XnqZMdyw2q — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) November 7, 2019

Tune in tonight after the KETK News at 10 p.m. to see what kind of an impact Austin had on Fallon.

And, of course, Hook ‘Em.