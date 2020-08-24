Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as head of Liberty University

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks before a convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell has agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University, the school announced Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (KETK) – Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to resign as leader of Liberty University, according to an official from the evangelical school.

The move came after several person scandals involving Falwell rocked the private university community.

He had been on indefinite leave of absence since August 7 after social media posts surfaced of Falwell on a yacht with his arm around a young woman. Both had their zippers partially down, and Falwell was holding a dark beverage he later joked was nonalcoholic and “just a prop.”

Drinking or being around alcohol as well as sexual promiscuity are banned for students of the conservative school.

Critics of the post noted that any student would be asked to leave Liberty is such a post surfaced for them.

In more recent days, reports about an alleged affair between Falwell’s wife and a man the couple had befriended and gone into business with.

Falwell has claimed the man threatened his family with black,ail.

Falwell, who is also a high-profile Trump supporter and ally, has led the private evangelical university founded by his evangelist father, the late Rev. Jerry Falwell, for 13 years.

Liberty University was founded in 1971 to “train champions for Christ,” according to its website.