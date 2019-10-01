Jefferson ISD receives drug that can reverse overdose

JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – Jefferson High School has received two doses of the drug Narcan, which can bring someone back from an overdose and reverse the effects from them.

“We are very pleased to have this life-saving option on campus for our high school students. This is simply a preventative measure, similar to CPR training and AED kits. We certainly hope we never have to use it, but it gives the district some peace of mind to know it is available if needed.” Rob Barnwell, Superintendent

Narcan is a nasal spray that can be administered during an opioid overdose. The drug works by blocking receptors to the brain that an opioid would attach to.

The school district received the drug through a grant from Adapt Pharmacy. Tyler ISD and Pine Tree ISD also have doses of the drug. In a statement, the high school said that the district has a doctor who has standing orders to keep the medication on campus.