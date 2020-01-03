Jason Garrett let go as Cowboys coach after 10 years at the helm

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys will be looking for a new head coach for the first time in a decade after Owner Jerry Jones decided to let Jason Garrett’s contract expire. He leaves the team with an 85-67 record in his time with the team.

ESPN’s Ed Werder is reporting that Garrett, Jones, and Stephen Jones have decided that Garrett will not be part of the Cowboys’ future.

Despite an impressive performance against rival Washington on Sunday, Dallas (8-8) lost control of its postseason fate with a 17-9 loss to the Eagles last week.

“I have no idea,” Garrett said when asked after the game if he would be the coach of the Cowboys for a 10th full season in 2020.

Jones turned aside numerous attempts to offer a timeframe on a decision, essentially saying any of those questions imply that he’s made a decision when perhaps there isn’t even a decision to make.

Garrett’s contract officially expires on January 14. He’s been the coach of “America’s Team” since taking over for Wade Phillips back in November of 2010. He was the second-longest tenured coach in team history, only behind the great Tom Landry.

Before being the team’s head coach, he was the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Earlier this year, a GoFundMe was started to have Garrett fired after loss to the winless New York Jets.

Over the past 9 seasons, Dallas has had its up and down rides.

2010: 5-3 (after Garrett took over)

2011: 8-8

2012: 8-8

2013: 8-8

2014: 12-4

2015: 4-12

2016: 13-3

2017: 9-7

2018: 10-6

2019: 8-8

The team has won the division three times during Garrett’s tenure: in 2014, 2016, and 2018. He had just two playoff wins in his nine full seasons with the team.

Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Michael Gallup, while falling 1 yard short of Tony Romo’s club record of 4,903 yards passing in a season.

Dallas could have made the playoffs without a winning record for the third time in franchise history. Instead, the Eagles won the division for the second time in three years by beating the Giants 34-17.

The Cowboys are not the only team in the NFC East looking at shake-up.

The Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur, after just two years as the head man.

Also, the Washington Redskins have hired Ron Rivera to be its next head coach, just one day after the loss to the Cowboys to end the season. Rivera has served as the head man for the Carolina Panthers for the last 8 seasons.

LEADING UP TO THE DECISION:

