Jacksonville’s Hope Foood pantry stepping up efforts to feed hungry families

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – With many people unemployed and children not going to school, many East Texas families are in need of food.

Hope Jacksonville Food Pantry is stepping up to help meet the demand.

Hope Jacksonville is now serving roughly double the number of people they normally help in their community.

Hope staff say they are doing okay on resources and will seek assistance through grants and fundraising to ensure that no one is turned away.

The pantry is also adding hours. Normally, they operate Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Now they will be open every other Saturday to reach those families who cannot make it during the week.