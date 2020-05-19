Jacksonville reopening Lake Jacksonville, city parks

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville is reopening its city parks facilities.

Lake Jacksonville will re-open to swimming and fishing tournaments, and the beaches will re-open.

Lake Jacksonville campgrounds will be open starting Friday, May 22nd.

All city parks and amenities are re-opened.

The Buckner Park swimming pool opening date is to-be-determined. Staff is evaluating how to properly apply State guidelines for its safe re-opening.

The Nichols Green Park splash pad will open Friday, May 22nd at 7am.

State guidance allows youth sports to start practices June 1 and games on June 15.

The city has been in constant communication with Jacksonville Baseball and Softball Association working together to allow youth sports to begin their season if the association chooses to.

With the decision to open these parks, the is asking all users to be vigilant about the COVID-19 threat and to continue practicing social distancing when in public.

More information will be provided shortly on other city facilities re-openings.