Jacksonville police arrest 4 in disappearance of Tyress Gipson

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville police have made four arrests in the case of missing teenager Tyress Gipson.

Gipson, 18, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. August 22. Family members said Gipson was not answering his phone.

In a press release, Police Chief Joe Williams said detectives investigating Gipson’s disappearance obtained arrest warrants for the offense of Aggravated Kidnapping, a second-degree felony. District Judge Michael Davis signed the arrest warrants and set bond at $750,000 for each suspect.

Derrick D. Hicks, 22 years of age, of Palestine, TX

Breonna M. Jimenez, 18 years of age, of Palestine, TX

Cameron D. Shead, 28 years old, of Palestine, TX

An unnamed juvenile, 16 years old.

On August 23 the Jacksonville Police Department entered Gipson as a missing person into the national database and launched an investigation into his disappearance. Police have been assisted by the Palestine Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, as well as the Texas Rangers.

The investigation continues into Gipson’s disappearance. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2549.

The family has offered a $10,000 reward for any information into his disappearance.