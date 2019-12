JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a reported theft from McDonald’s.

The theft occurred December 19.

The subject is a black male, pictured wearing a white baseball cap, white t-shirt and darker shorts or pants.

Anyone who can assist with his identification is urged to contact JPD Officer Jones at 903-586-2546 and reference case number 2019020402.