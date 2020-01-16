Jacksonville man sentenced for having meth in Cherokee County Courthouse

TYLER, Texas – A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

David Anthony Ebanez, 24, pleaded guilty on Sep. 4, 2019, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to information presented in court, on April 10, 2019, Ebanez was found in possession of over 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine at the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk, Texas. Ebanez was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 15, 2019, and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.