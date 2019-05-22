Jacksonville man arrested, accused of burning ex-girlfriend’s car

A Jacksonville man was arrested Friday and charged with arson in connection to the case of a burned car in Cushing.

Bello Filix Abu, 29, was booked into the Cherokee County Jail, where he made bond.

He is charged with setting an ex-girlfriend’s car on fire in Cushing, in Nacogdoches County, on May 8.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Abu and three others were seen by a witness pulling up to the victim’s residence in a black Dodge Charger. The witness told authorities the four men set fire to a car parked near the residence, then ran back to their vehicle and sped off.

The witness heard a car alarm go off, followed by two explosions, then saw that the victim’s car was on fire.

NCSO conducted an investigation that indicated the fire was arson. Deputies learned that the victim’s ex-boyfriend, identified as Bello Abu, drove a black Dodge Charger.

After NCSO sent out an alert on the vehicle, Jacksonville police located it in Cherokee County and identified the four suspects.

Officers also located evidence in the Charger that they said could be used to commit arson.

Investigators also found video camera footage at a local Walmart that allegedly showed Abu and the other three suspects buying a gas can and rags the night before the fire.

NCSO investigators interviewed multiple witnesses, obtained a search warrant for the Dodge Charger, and seized evidence believed to have been used during the arson. Investigators also determined that Bello was the primary suspect in setting the fire.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for arson, a 2nd felony, for Abu. He was arrested by Jacksonville PD on Friday and booked into the Cherokee County Jail, where he later made bond.

This investigation is ongoing.