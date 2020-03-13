Jacksonville ISD to feed students during closure

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD has announced a “preventative closure” of district schools beginning March 16, but will feed students during that closure.

The district said it has been “in constant contact with local and state health officials concerning the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)” and has decided to institute “a preventative closure of the district” beginning Monday.

“We will continue to monitor and plan with local and state officials and update accordingly,” the district said.

During the closure, the district will provide lunch to students under the age of 18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at East Side Elementary each weekday. Entry will be the cafeteria door on Waco Street.

“There will be more information to come and we will strive for new information put out on a daily basis,” the district said

Parents may also check the district website at jisd.org website for updates.