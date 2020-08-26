Jacksonville closing city offices due to Hurricane Laura

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville will close all public buildings and offices Thursday in advance of Hurricane Laura.

The city said in a press release that the closings are “a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of employees and residents” and that essential services will be operational during the closure.

“We will carefully monitor the conditions during the day and make an announcement by 4:00 PM tomorrow concerning City offices for Friday,” the release said. “Please continue to monitor weather conditions and take precautions as necessary to stay safe.”