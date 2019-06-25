INSIDE LOOK: New Petland Owner says he plans on running the store better

Petland in Tyler has been under the microscope, after customers, the SPCA and other organizations have accused the pet store of mistreating animals.

During an undercover investigation first reported by KETK, the United States Humane Society released disturbing videos and images, describing animal neglect and abuse.

A vet who worked with the previous owners at the time of the investigation defended many of the actions taken by the store, stating everything that was found was within reason.

Now, KETK took an inside look into what the new owners are calling a completely different store.

If you’ve been there before, walking through the door, many say it looks completely different.

“It’s so much more welcoming when you walk in, it just seems happier, and the puppies seem happier,” says Heidi Dorn, who lives in Tyler.

Dorn has seen the articles. Accusations claiming Petland in Tyler mistreats its animals, and it’s something she has worried about herself.

“There have been a few times before when we walked in and saw some stuff where we were like okay this is a little bit questionable, we’re not so sure, and we stopped coming for a while,” explains Dorn.

Monday was her first day back, and she says she is pleasantly surprised.

“They seem more tentative to the animals and really on top of it and really know everything about each animal, and they are very quick to give you a lot of background information which is nice,” says Dorn.

Dorn’s talking about how when people purchase a pet, employees give background on the puppy and show where it’s coming from.

The new owner gave KETK a video showing how all the animals in the store come from breeders in Iowa.

“We took the time to go out there and really see where they are, who they are, how they operate,” explains Louis Marquez, the new owner of the Tyler Petland, “When Petland was founded it was supposed to be the Disneyland of pet stores, and that’s really what we want to bring to Tyler.”

This isn’t Marquez’s first time owning a pet store. He has 5 in Florida, which made KETK ask how he handles managing 6 different stores.

“Listen, every thing’s a challenge, I like challenges in life, but it’s rewarding to know that I’m making a difference in the industry,” says Marquez.

He’s seen the video and the images, uncovered by the Humane Society and agrees with many stating it was disturbing.

“It was shocking, it really was. This thing happened almost 6 months ago, we took over May 15, and then that thing was released almost a week after, it’s a tough blow,” states Marquez.

Now, wanting to make a change, he claims all of the animals are looked after by a local vet, and it’s not the same one as the previous owners.

“She’s training them additional on top of what we already do. She’s in here 3 to 4 times a week,” says Marquez.

Marquez says there are 3 things he keeps in mind at all times: where he gets the puppies from, the vet care each receives, and making sure sure all the employees are trained.

“It’s devastating to see some of the videos that are out there, but I will tell you that’s not what we’re about,” states Marquez.

Trying to change the way East Texas looks at Petland.