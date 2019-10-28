Influenza activity is low in East Texas, doctors say you should still get the flu shot

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Your body aches, you’re feverish, and you’re constantly reaching for a tissue. That means it’s flu season again.

Dr. Benjamin Constante, with Hospitality ER in Tyler, says they are starting to see the beginning of this year’s flu epidemic.

“In Longview, they’re already seeing Flu B, so it’s trickling around and of course it’s one of those things that once you start seeing it, then it starts really kind of multiplying, gets into the school and its kind of like a wildfire,” said Dr. Constante.

While doctors suggest everyone should get the flu shot, it is most important for children under two, senior citizens, people who have chronic illnesses, and pregnant women.

“The flu can kill you,” said one woman we spoke to. “I’m a retired nurse, so health is important to me and to my kids and grandchildren.”

According to the CDC, the biggest outbreak has been reported in Louisiana.

CDC

However, just because East Texas has been spared so far and last year’s vaccine was only 29 percent effective, doesn’t mean you should skip out on this year’s shot.

“It’s the best defense that you have and it’s not perfect, because obviously it’s a very large mathematical dice roll on how close you’re going to get to the actual mutated strain of flu that comes around,” said Dr. Constante.

He said there are a few things you can do to protect yourself and your family, get a flu shot and wash your hands often.