Infamous gangster 'Whitey' Bulger found dead in prison

HAZELTON, West Virginia (KETK) - James "Whitey" Bulger, the infamous Boston mob boss serving two life sentences for racketeering, hs died in a West Virginia prison.

Bulger was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at the U.S. penitentiary in Hazleton, West Virginia, where he'd just been transferred, and a medical examiner declared him dead shortly afterward, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Authorities did not immediately release a cause of death but said the FBI was notified and is investigating.

Bulger, 89, had just been transferred to the high-security Hazelton federal prison from a facility in Florida a few days prior to his death.

He was completing the first of his two life sentences.

Bulger had spent 16 years on the lam from federal authorities, living incognito on the California seashore, before his arrest in June 2011. He was serving the rest of his life in prison for a litany of crimes in his role as head of the Winter Hill Gang, including his role in 11 murders.

He was sentenced in November 2013 to two life terms plus five years for his role as architect of a criminal enterprise that, in the words of a federal judge, committed "unfathomable" acts that terrorized a city.

A federal jury in Boston had convicted Bulger that year of 31 counts, including racketeering, extortion, money laundering, drug dealing and weapons possession. The jury found him culpable in 11 killings from 1973 through 1985.

He also was an FBI informant who ratted on the New England mob, his gang's main rival, in an era when bringing down the Mafia was a top national priority for the FBI.

Bulger fled Boston in late 1994 after his FBI handler, John Connolly Jr., warned him he was about to be indicted. With a $2 million reward on his head, Bulger became one of the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" criminals, with a place just below Osama bin Laden.

The extent of his crimes and the FBI's role in overlooking them became public in the late 1990s, making Bulger a source of embarrassment for the FBI.

In 2015, he was played by Johnny Depp in the movie "Black Mass." He also was the model for Jack Nicholson's ruthless crime boss in the 2006 Martin Scorsese movie, "The Departed."

Bulger was born September 3, 1929, in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

According to WBOY, KETK's sister station in Clarksburg, W. Va., Bulger's is not the first death in the Hazleton facility this year.

Three inmates have been killed at the facility in the last seven months, according to Richard Heldreth, president of Local 420 of the American Federation of Government Employees. AFGE has been making its concerns about staffing at the facility known to local media and the West Virginia congressional delegation. There are currently 40 vacancies at Hazelton, Heldreth said.