‘I’M MISSING PARTS OF ME’: Kilgore family struggles with grief over murdered aunts during the holidays

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The holidays are usually a festive time. But for people and families burdened by grief, the holidays often intensify their pain.

One such family in Kilgore struggles not only with the death of loved ones, but the knowledge that another family member may be responsible.

In September, two sisters, Daisy, 68, and Karen Sue Wheat, 63, were murdered. Jermaine Wheat, a son of one of the victims, is in a custody, a suspect in the murders.

Learning of the murders was a conversation John Griffin, a nephew of the two murdered women, never thought he’d have.

“The earth stood still to me,” Griffin said. “It was the equivalent of September 11 in my life, and I haven’t experienced anything at that level of shock.”

He left work that day, never imagining that his family would soon be charged forever.

“My mind just wouldn’t let me adapt to this reality,” Griffin said, “the reality of not seeing my aunts again. They’re no longer here.”

The shock and hurt were only compounded by the news that Jermaine Wheat was a suspect.

“It gave me so much rage,” Griffin said. “How could someone that I grew up with, that I knew as a person, that I would talk to and try to help turn and give us this grief?”

Now as the holidays wrap up, Griffin is reminded of two gifts he will never have again.

“You see all the Christmas decorations and you think, I can’t participate in that because I’m missing parts of me that used to celebrate with me.”

Yet while they are gone, they are not forgotten. His aunts’ names now hang on a Christmas tree at the Gregg County Courthouse.

“They were joyful,” Griffin said of Daisy and Karen Sue. “They made a joyful noise. They were always ready to talk, ready to give someone a smile. I felt that adding their names to something like that would give people an idea of how much they were loved.”

For the first time, the Christmas tree in the courthouse honors those who lost their lives to violence in the county with ornaments decorated with the names of victims.

“It’s amazing to know that there is actually something now that our loved ones can be part of,” Griffin said. “That right there says a lot.”

The ornaments serve as reminders of the lives they represent and of what so many families have lost.

“I want people to understand that there is hope after tragedy,” said Griffin. “There is so much hope. You know things are going to be okay. They may not be perfect, nothing’s perfect, but okay is enough.”

Psychologists say a good way to overcome grief during the holidays is to find a way to honor a lost loved one, as Griffin and others have done with the ornaments on the Gregg County tree.

As Griffin remembers his aunts, their bright personalities continue to shine.