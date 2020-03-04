IKEA recalling dressers due to tip over concerns

TYLER, Texas (KRON) – IKEA is recalling more than 800-thousand dressers that can tip over and seriously injure small children.

The recall announced Wednesday by IKEA and the Consumer Product Safety Commission applies to the three-drawer Kullen dresser.

Anyone who owns the Kullen dresser is urged to stop using it immediately unless it is properly anchored to a wall.

You can order a free wall anchoring kit from IKEA or return the dresser to IKEA for a refund by bringing it to the store or arranging for IKEA to pick it up.

IKEA said it has received 6 reports of tip-overs involving the Kullen dressers, including two reports involving minor injuries.

According to IKEA, the Kullen dresser weighs about 45 pounds and is around 29 inches tall. It was sold from April 2005 to December 2019.

The recall comes just two months after IKEA agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a California toddler who died in 2017 when one of its dressers tipped onto him. The family said it was unaware that the dresser was recalled, and in their lawsuit blamed IKEA for not doing more to raise awareness of the danger.