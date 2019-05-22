Iconic Tomato Bowl open its doors to media before grand opening Top Stories

After a year of construction, the historic Tomato Bowl is opening its doors to the media today to show off some of its new renovations. The school approved a 20 million dollar bond in preparation for the upgrade and got to work in 2017. “It’s been busy, it’s been tough. It’s challenging with the weather but all in all it’s great. It’s something special to be with since it is the Tomato Bowl and the history behind this stadium,” said Shane Johnson, Jackson construction project manager. The Tomato Bowl dates back to the 1930s and is iconic for the city of Jacksonville. Construction crews worked to keep the historic look of the stadium, but included some changes to make it more handicap accessible. They also added in a new scoreboard, video system, lighting, locker room and concessions. With all of the renovations, the Tomato Bowl will be able to seat 8,000 fans for both football and soccer games. Media will meet with the school’s superintendent and athletic director to discuss the changes and upcoming plans for the stadium. Today also precedes the grand opening of the Tomato Bowl on June 7th.