‘Hunting’ Hurricane Laura as the Category 4 storm prepares to slam into Louisiana, Texas

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — As Hurricane Laura approaches landfall along states in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center has called the storm “unsurvivable.”

The hurricane has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm overnight. It is expected to hit parts of Louisiana and Texas Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

CBS 42 has exclusive access to cameras along the storm’s path, thanks to hurricane hunter Mark Sudduth via HurricaneTrack.com.

These views from across the Gulf Coast are part of Nexstar’s Hurricane Laura coverage and the storms coming out of the Tropics this hurricane season.

