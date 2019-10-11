Hudson’s Total Insanity Haunt Park open for screams

Hudson, Texas (KETK)–The folks down in Hudson are at it again, their volunteer fire department is putting on their Total Insanity Haunt Park all this month.

It’s not only the biggest fundraiser for the VFD, but it’s a project they take great pride in.

The haunt park has been around since 2001 and every year they seem to outdo themselves with spookiness.

“It’s really blossomed into one of the major haunted houses in the community,” said Mike Smith, Total Insanity Haunt Park assistant manager.

Since it’s opening the haunt park has become recognized state wide for just how spooky it is.

The staff say they love to see people running out the exit screaming, it let’s them know they did a good job.

Over the years a lot of work has gone into making the haunt park the best it can be, and separate them from the rest.

“We really focus more on doing skits, a lot of your haunted houses they jump out and say ‘boo!’ and they just scare you and that’s it,” said Smith. “We actually bring a theatrical element to our haunted house, we stop you room to room and actually do a skit so you’re getting a lot more for your money.”

The ticket booths open at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October and groups will start running at dark.

Halloween is on a Thursday this year and the haunt park will be open for it as well.