Hudson VFD says some stolen items recovered, suspects identified

HUDSON, Texas (KETK) – The Hudson Volunteer Fire department said on its Facebook page that some of the items stolen in a burglary earlier this week have been recovered.

Some of the items remain missing, the post said, “but (authorities) are still looking.”

The post also took aim at rumors that the theft may have been an inside job.

“However, the theory that some are suggesting, that this is an ‘inside job’, is without a doubt false. Suspects have been identified and we will push for prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

In the post, Hudson VFD expressed its deep gratitude to ” all who have helped by posting, sharing, and supporting us. “