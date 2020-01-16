Houston woman the latest to be sentenced as part of meth conspiracy in Smith County

TYLER, Texas – A Houston woman has been sentenced to federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine in Smith County.

Angelica Iczayana Jaimes-Loredo, 31, was sentenced Thursday to 92 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III in Tyler.

She pleaded guilty on July 25, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to information presented in court, between January 2018 and August 2018, Jaimes-Loredo and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Smith County area.

On Nov.14, 2018, Jaimes-Loredo, Suri Surai Rivera-Zuniga, 25, of Houston, Kevin Russ Ivy, 58, of Whitehouse, and Stephen Paul Barton, 55, of Tyler were charged in a six-count indictment with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Jaimes-Loredo and Rivera-Zuniga admitted to distributing approximately three kilograms of methamphetamine on Aug. 18, 2018 in Whitehouse.

Ivy admitted to possessing with intent to distribute 88 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 16, 2018 in Whitehouse. Barton admitted to distributing 48.7 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 16, 2018 and 35.7 grams of methamphetamine on July 20, 2018 in Whitehouse.

Rivera-Zuniga pleaded guilty on April 2, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison on Sep. 26, 2019.

Ivy pleaded guilty on May 13, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 49 months in federal prison on Sep. 19, 2019.

Barton pleaded guilty on July 25, 2019 to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison on Jan. 13, 2020.