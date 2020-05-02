Houston police officer dead, another injured in helicopter crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – One Houston police officer has died and another is in the hospital in critical condition following an early morning helicopter crash.

Houston PD has identified the deceased officer as Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox.

According to Houston PD, the crash happened at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police had received reports of bodies floating in a bayou and sent the helicopter up to investigate, according to Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo.

A few minutes later, Acevedo said, a crime scene forensics unit processing another crime scene saw the helicopter go down near an apartment complex in the 10700 block of Imperial Valley.

A few minutes later, Houston police located what Acevedo called “the very mangled wreckage” of the helicopter, which had clipped part of the apartment complex.

Acevedo said it took Houston Fire department about an hour to cut the two officers out of the wreckage.

“I want to tell HFD that they did a phenomenal job,” Acevedo said. “There was a lot of fuel that was spilled on the scene, and, as you can imagine, that fuel is very flammable, and when you’re using instrument to try and save our officers, I think their efforts were very heroic. They put their lives on the line, and as far as I’m concerned, they won the medal of valor tonight.”

Both officers were life-flighted to Hermann memorial Hospital in Houston, where Knox died.

He is survived by a wife and two young children.

The pilot, whom Acevedo has not yet identified, underwent surgery for his injuries.

“He was very banged up,” Acevedo said, “but we are hopeful that he will survive.”

Governor Greg Abbott released a statement following the crash: