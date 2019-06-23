Houston mother charged with running over 3-year-old son in game of ‘chicken’

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Harris County prosecutors have charged a Houston mother with criminally negligent homicide after they say she ran over her 3-year-old son in a game of “chicken.”

Lexus Stagg, 26, initially told police that she thought she hit a speed bump when she was driving in reverse.

But prosecutors say surveillance video from her apartment complex shows Stagg driving straight into the child when he and two siblings were running toward the front of Stagg’s Lincoln navigator.

She hit the boy, who was caught under the right tire after the initial impact, according to a statement from Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Prosecutors say Stagg continued to drive forward and ran over the child again with the back right tire of the vehicle, which weights approximately 5,600 pounds.

As a result of the injuries, the child died.

“Every parent has an obligation to protect their children, even from themselves,” said Ogg. “Cars aren’t toys and playing chicken with your kids isn’t a game.”

Stagg was arrested Thursday and appeared in probable cause court Friday morning. Prosecutors requested she be held on $50,000 bail. It was set by the magistrate at $1,500.

Stagg faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

She is being prosecuted by the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

“You should be playing Peek-A-Boo with a three-year-old instead of forcing him to try and dodge a 5,600 pound deadly weapon,” said Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division.