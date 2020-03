HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Houston ISD announced Thursday afternoon it is closing all schools and the district office from Friday, March 13, through March 30.

All Spring Break and UIL events have also been canceled.

Harris County has four presumptive and two confirmed cases of the illness.

(2/2) District administration will continue to closely monitor the situation during the closure and provide operational updates, as necessary.



For updates and information, please visit https://t.co/NjfsovhnKT — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) March 12, 2020

HISD is the largest school district in Texas and the seventh largest in the country. It oversees 209,000 students at 280 schools, and is one of Houston’s largest employers with about 27,000 employees.