Houston County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding missing 12YO girl

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old Grapeland girl.

According to a post on the HCSO Facebook page, Heather Oliver, 12, was last seen at about 4 a.m. Tuesday at her home at FM 1272 in Grapeland.

She is a white female, 5’ tall, with blond hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a teal T-shirt and black shorts. She is believed to be on a bicycle.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862 and ask for Sgt. Ryan Martin.

