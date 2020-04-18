Houston County reports first 3 cases of COVID-19

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Houston County is reporting its first three cases of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the county posted that County Judge Jim Lovell had been informed by a local hospital that three county residents have tested positive for the virus.

“As of this time we have not received information from Texas Department of State Health Services,” Lovell wrote. “However, we do not want to hold back any information that we believe to be correct.”

Lovell urged residents “to continue to follow closely the safety guidelines from the CDC so that we can keep our cities and county healthy and safe.”

Those guidelines include:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% isopropyl alcohol

Practice social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and other individuals

Stay home unless you are on essential business

If you are sick, stay home

Clean and disinfect frequently touched devices and surfaces using bleach-based products

Wear a face covering when out in public