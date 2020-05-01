Houston County reports 9 cases, 5 confirmed by state

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Houston County has at least five and as many as nine new cases of COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Crockett, the city received notice Thursday there nine Houston County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

“At this time, only 5 cases have been confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (TxDSHS),” the city posted. “The City of Crockett and Houston County are reporting these cases as ‘reported’ and ‘Confirmed.'”

The nine cases were reported by a local hospital.

The city said it was sharing the information “with transparency in mind” and that it is classifying the cases as “reported” because it “does not have direct access to these lab results and we are receiving them from multiple sources.”

“It is possible,” the post explained, “that a person that has tested positive for COVID-19 has been seen by multiple hospitals or clinics and we could get notified of the same person twice.

“Keep in mind that it takes some time for the test results to be reported to the TxDSHS and verified that each case count represents a separate person. Once TxDSHS verifies these cases, the numbers are then updated on their database. This is important in order to keep accurate case counts, as they have access to information that we as a City do not.

Although we feel relatively confident that the numbers reported are true and accurate, we will show them as confirmed as soon as TxDSHS reflects them as such.”