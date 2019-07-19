Houston-area assistant principal on leave after nude pictures spread online

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

A Houston-area assistant principal won’t be walking the halls this coming school year, after photos of him nude have spread online.

The pictures of Cyfair ISD eighth grade assistant principal Chris Maple reportedly circulated on student’s social media in June.

“What kind of respect or how can they look up to you looking at pictures like that? And you represent good conduct and all of that as a vice principal. How is that going to work?” said one concerned parent. “They are underage kids and he is the face of that school.”

As of now, there is no word on how these photos got out in the first place.

Cyfair ISD says they are investigating and they are, “very concerned.”

“If I didn’t want to see that, I can only imagine kids that are looking at it. We want our kids to be safe and I’m worried about that.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC