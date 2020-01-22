TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – With a flip of a switch, the hotel grim in downtown Texarkana is shining once again.

Hundreds of people are gathering downtown Texarkana to witness the lighting of the hotel grim rooftop sign.

The mayor’s on both sides of the state line say they’re excited about this project and hope it brings the twin cities closer to a revitalized downtown.

After several years of no use, the cohen development group is restoring this piece of Texarkana’s history.

“To see how supportive the local community here is of this project I knew the first time I was here that Texarkana and everybody here was so behind trying to get this project done And seeing all the people coming out on a very chilly night tonight. Standing around in the cold to be a part of this event is history-making and I’m really happy to be a part of it,” said Tom Anderson, Managing Director for Cohen Development Group.

It was once a hotel then event venue and will soon be an apartment building with nearly one-hundred apartments.

The sign is now lit and the grand opening for hotel grim is expected to take place spring of 2021.