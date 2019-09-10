HONORING HISTORY: Tyler Police opens museum for officers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is taking a walk down memory lane, by putting together a museum for past officers inside the police headquarters.

It’s not open to the public, but we can give you an inside look.

“We had all these artifacts in closets and we started gathering them,” said Don Martin, Tyler Police Department. “It’s always been a goal of mine to always kind of come up with some type of display area, so we could get them out of the closet, because to a lot of people they mean so much.”

Like Robert L Hitt, his father, Sergeant John T Hitt Jr, passed away from cancer when he was working for Tyler PD back in 1986.

Robert and Anne Hitt

“He was just a good man, he knew everybody, everybody knew him and he was a fair sergeant, I never heard anybody say anything bad about him,” said Hitt.

Sergeant John T. Hitt Jr

Besides Sergeant Hitt’s full uniform, complete with a photo of him behind the desk, the walls are lined with barrier-breaking memories.

Sergeant John T. Hitt Jr’s uniform

Like photos of the first women police officers in Tyler and the first black officers in Tyler.

Besides that, there’s tons of old technology and then some even older technology.

About 30 years ago, when officer Don Martin started with Tyler PD, the exact hand radio he used is in the museum. It got about four channels and he could only talk to people within Tyler PD. He says his hand radio now can reach almost any agency within range.

One of the museums most intricate displays is model cars, handmade by U.S. Airman and hobbyist, Chris Weir. He says the goal is complete with total authenticity in his historical models.

Model cars by Chris Weir

“Kind of make it look like I had invented both a time machine and a shrinking machine, to be able to say, hey it looks like you went back in time, pointed your shrinking gun at something and then brought it back with you,” said Weir.

The small museum shares a little slice of life from years past and some sweet memories too.

“We real proud of it, real proud of him, miss him,” said Hitt.